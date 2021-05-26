Banco Santander S.A. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 0.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.48. The company had a trading volume of 237,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.