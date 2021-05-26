Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 221.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,756 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

