Banco Santander S.A. Has $13.13 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,065. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $13,220,614. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

