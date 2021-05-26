Banco Santander S.A. Has $18.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,670,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 211,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

