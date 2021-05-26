Banco Santander S.A. Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,851 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 1.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 424.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after buying an additional 3,124,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 511,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,208,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 45,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,963. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

