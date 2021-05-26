Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 688,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

