Banco Santander S.A. Sells 23,048 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,048 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

