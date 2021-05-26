Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

