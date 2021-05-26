Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 3,038 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.41. 45,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.65. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

