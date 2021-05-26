Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 60,396 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $49,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. 327,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,560. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

