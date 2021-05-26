Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,846 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $124,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.94 on Wednesday, reaching $839.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $828.75 and a 200-day moving average of $776.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.