Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,829.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,245 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in KLA were worth $54,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.58. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

