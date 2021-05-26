Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $34.70 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,680. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

