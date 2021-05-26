Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $59.03 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 455,436 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 660,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

