Bank of America Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

