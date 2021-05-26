Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) versus Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Critical Analysis

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of America and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 12 0 2.50 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $37.84, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Patriot National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.84 $17.89 billion $1.87 22.47 Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.81 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 24.09% 8.90% 0.78% Patriot National Bancorp -5.08% -2.96% -0.21%

Summary

Bank of America beats Patriot National Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

