Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $4,360.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,315.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3,207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

