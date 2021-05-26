Bank of Hawaii Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

BOH stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

