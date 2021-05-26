Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

