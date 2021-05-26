Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 199,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 69,845 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

