Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $190.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

