Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 24,060 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

