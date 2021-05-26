Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 227,900 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

