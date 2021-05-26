Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 534.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $6,215,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $4,511,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

CAPE stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $136.79 and a 1 year high of $206.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.