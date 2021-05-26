Barclays Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $34.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

TVTX opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

