Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Declares None Dividend of $0.15

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) declared a None dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of BRRAY stock remained flat at $$7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. Barloworld has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

