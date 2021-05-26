Basic Attention Token Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $272.43 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00957493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.09676617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,982,656 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

