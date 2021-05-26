Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Shares Up 0.9%

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a current ratio of 41.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

