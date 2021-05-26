Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €85.77 ($100.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.67. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €48.74 ($57.34) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

