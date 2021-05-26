Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $9,649,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. 4,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

