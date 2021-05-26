Beck Bode LLC Invests $428,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 29,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,170. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

