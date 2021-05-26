Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS traded up $20.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.29. 366,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.