Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.57. 52,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

