Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,000. Facebook makes up approximately 3.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 192,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 67,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock valued at $560,136,671. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.54. 398,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.07. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $931.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

