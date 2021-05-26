Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.
Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 7,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.50.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
About Belden
Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.