Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 7,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

