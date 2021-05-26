BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). BELLUS Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

BLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 596,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

