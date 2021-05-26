Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Hits $1.38

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $559,195.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00951725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.79 or 0.09903082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 33,643,283 coins and its circulating supply is 11,631,673 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

