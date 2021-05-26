Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,229 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.06. 152,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,377. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

