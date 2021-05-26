Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,798 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

CBOE traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. 155,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,928. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

