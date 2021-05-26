Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,619. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 805 shares of company stock valued at $88,276 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.