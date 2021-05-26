Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Clorox by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.89. 68,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,941. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.46 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

