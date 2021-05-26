Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

