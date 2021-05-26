Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 134,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of -162.82, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

