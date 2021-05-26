Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.38. 68,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,960,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.