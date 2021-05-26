Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Head-To-Head Review

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revolve Group 0 7 10 1 2.67

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.61 $15.87 million $0.47 91.32 Revolve Group $580.65 million 6.32 $56.79 million $0.70 72.59

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Betterware de Mexico on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

