BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,067.50 ($27.01) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,207.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.14. The stock has a market cap of £104.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

