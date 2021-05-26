Big Data Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.63 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.34 or 0.00968328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,868.70 or 0.09849573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

