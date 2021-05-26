BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,315.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.08.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
