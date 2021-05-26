BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,315.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.