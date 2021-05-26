BinaryX Market Cap Reaches $6.54 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00013549 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $167,490.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.89 or 0.03215076 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.