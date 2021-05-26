Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.20.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $420.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

